Today’s Refinance Rates: November 16, 2023—Rates Increase

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.93%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 7.11%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.74%.

Refinance Rates for November 16, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance inched up to 7.93% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 8.03%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.99%. At this time last week, it was 8.09%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $729 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at today’s interest rate of 7.93%. In total interest, you’d pay $162,476 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.74%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.85%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.78%. This time last week, it was 7.93%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.74% will cost $821 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $96,924 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage increased to 7.11%. Yesterday, it was 7.01%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.19%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 7.11%. This time last week, it was 7.19%.

With an interest rate of 7.11%, you would pay $905 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $62,938 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.86%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.91%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.86% will pay $724 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance increased to 7.55%. Last week, the average rate was 7.57%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.55% will pay $930 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $504,921 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

