Today’s Refinance Rates: May 5, 2023—Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.02%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.22%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.77%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.70%.

Refinance Rates for May 5, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.02%, compared to 7.17% last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.03%, compared to 7.18% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.02%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,000 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $419,978.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.77%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.97%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.80%. One week ago, it was 6.99%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.77% will cost $2,285 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $248,319 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.22% compared to 6.34% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.56%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.25%. That compares to 6.37% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.22%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,567 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $162,126 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.15%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.32%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.15% will pay $5,066 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.30%, on average, compared to the average of 6.48% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.30%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,451 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $411,203 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.70%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.58% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.68%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.05% compared to 6.33% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

