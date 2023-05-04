Today’s Refinance Rates: May 4, 2023—Rates Dip

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance slipped today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.08%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.25%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.82%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.70%.

Refinance Rates for May 4, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance decreased to 7.08% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.13%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.44%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.09%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 7.08%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $2,012 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $300,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay around $424,339 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.82% compared to 6.95% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.84%. That compares to 6.97% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.82%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,294 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $250,463 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.25% compared to 6.33% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.56%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.28%. That compares to 6.36% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.25%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,572 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $163,008 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.21%. Last week, the average rate was 7.27%. The 52-week low is 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.21% will pay $5,096 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.34%, on average, compared to the average of 6.45% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.34%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,468 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $414,153 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.70%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.83%. Last week, the average rate was 7.24%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.70% will pay $1,741 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.11% compared to 6.23% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

