Today’s Refinance Rates: May 3, 2023—Rates Dip

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance dropped today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.09%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.27%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.88%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.69%.

Refinance Rates for May 3, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.09%. That’s compared to 7.13% from last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,014 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.09%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $425,066. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.10% compared to 7.14% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.88% compared to 6.90% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.90%. That compares to 6.92% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.88%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,304 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $253,041 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.27%. That’s compared to the average of 6.36% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.56%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.29% versus 6.38% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.27%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,576 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $163,597 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.22%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.20%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.22% will pay $5,101 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.36%, compared to an average of 6.42% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s rate of 6.36%, a borrower would pay $6,476 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $415,630 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.69%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.58%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.68%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.17% compared to 6.13% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

