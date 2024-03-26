Today’s Refinance Rates: March 26, 2024—No Movement On Rates

Mortgage refinance rates stayed flat today.

Refinancing rates for a 30-year, fixed-mortgage are averaging 7.37%, according to Curinos. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.59%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.20%.

Refinance Rates for March 26, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.37%. That’s compared to 7.52% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $690 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.37%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $148,398. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.40% compared to 7.56% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.20% compared to 7.37% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.25%. That compares to 7.40% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.20%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $788 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $89,022 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.59% compared to 6.74% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.58%. That compares to 6.73% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.59%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $876 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $57,662 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.38%. Last week, the average rate was 7.41%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.38% will pay $691 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.99%, on average, compared to the average of 7.18% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.99%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,736 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $462,513 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

Know When To Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How To Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

