Today’s Refinance Rates: March 2, 2023—Rates Move Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.19%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.35%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.19%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.63%.

Refinance Rates for March 2, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.19%, compared to 7.13% last week and the 52-week low of 4.09%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.21%, compared to 7.14% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.19%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,034 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $432,360.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.19% compared to 7.09% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.22%. That compares to 7.11% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.19%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,360 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $266,456 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.35%, lower than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 6.33%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.32%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.38%. This time last week, it was 6.36%.

With an interest rate of 6.35%, you would pay $2,589 per month in principal and interest for every $300,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $165,957 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.32%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.17%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.08%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.32% will pay $5,152 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.52%. Last week, the average rate was 6.38%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 3.31%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.52% will pay $6,542 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $427,480 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 5.63%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.83%. Last week, the average rate was 7.69%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.63% will pay $1,728 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.57% compared to 6.55% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 3.47%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

