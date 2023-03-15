Today’s Refinance Rates: March 14, 2023—Rates Dip

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.04%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.25%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.96%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.68%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for March 14, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance decreased to 7.04% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.12%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.44%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.06%. At this time last week, it was 7.14%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $300,000 will pay $2,004 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at today’s interest rate of 7.04%. In total interest, you’d pay $421,430 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.96%. That’s compared to the average of 7.02% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.99% compared to 7.04% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.96%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,319 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $256,488 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%, lower than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.29%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.80%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.28%. Last week it was 6.33%.

With an interest rate of 6.25%, you would pay $2,572 per month in principal and interest for every $300,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $163,008 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.11%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.25%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.56%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.11% will pay $5,045 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance fell to 6.24%. Last week, the average rate was 6.46%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 3.84%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.24% will pay $6,427 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $406,785 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.68%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.11% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.69%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.57% compared to 6.47% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 3.85%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid of private mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.