Today’s Refinance Rates: June 7, 2023—Rates Remain Steady

Refinance rates didn’t budge today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.21%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.75%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.14%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.96%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for June 7, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.21%, compared to 7.30% last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.23%, compared to 7.32% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.21%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,038 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $433,823.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.14%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.18%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.17%. This time last week, it was 7.21%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.14% will cost $2,351 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $264,282 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.75% compared to 6.68% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.57%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.78%. That compares to 6.71% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.75%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,655 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $177,851 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.32%. Last week, the average rate was 7.33%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.32% will pay $5,152 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance remained unchanged at 6.87%. Last week, the average rate was 6.73%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.51%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.87% will pay $6,687 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $453,628 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rate

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.96%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.83% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.92%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.70% compared to 6.77% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.62%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid of private mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.