Today’s Refinance Rates: July 31, 2023—Rates Increase

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.44%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.67%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.32%.

Refinance Rates for July 31, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.44%, compared to 7.33% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.46%, compared to 7.36% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.44%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $695 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $150,166.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.32%. That’s compared to the average of 7.23% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.34% compared to 7.23% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.32%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $795 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $90,753 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.67% compared to 6.56% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.66%. That compares to 6.55% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.67%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $881 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $58,496 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.20%. Last week, the average rate was 7.14%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.20% will pay $679 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.98%, on average, compared to the average of 6.83% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.98%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,731 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $461,607 in total interest.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

