Today’s Refinance Rates: July 24, 2023—Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.33%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.56%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.18%.

Refinance Rates for July 24, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.33%, compared to 7.30% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.36%, compared to 7.35% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.33%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $687 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $147,466.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.18%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.21%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.23%. This time last week, it was 7.21%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.18% will cost $786 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $88,601 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.56%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.46%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.55%. Last week it was 6.46%.

With an interest rate of 6.56%, you would pay $874 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $57,394 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.14%. Last week, the average rate was 7.13%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.14% will pay $675 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.83%, compared to an average of 6.83% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.83%, a borrower would pay $889 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $450,474 in total interest.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

