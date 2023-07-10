Today’s Refinance Rates: July 10, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance decreased slightly today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.57%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.74%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.41%

Refinance Rates for July 10, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.57%, compared to 7.36% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.60%, compared to 7.40% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.57%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $704 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $153,544.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.41% compared to 7.25% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.44%. That compares to 7.25% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.41%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $800 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $91,995 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.74%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.53%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.72%. This time last week, it was 6.51%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.74%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $884 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $59,164 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.28%. Last week, the average rate was 7.03%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.28% will pay $684 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.07%. Last week, the average rate was 6.86%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.07% will pay $902 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $468,329 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

