Today’s Refinance Rates: January 31, 2024—Rates Rise

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.27%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.47%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.10%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for January 31, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.27%. That’s compared to 7.33% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $684 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.27%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $146,170. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.35% compared to 7.38% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.10%. That’s compared to the average of 7.24% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.16% compared to 7.27% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.10%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $782 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $87,573 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.47%. That’s compared to the average of 6.49% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.46% versus 6.48% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.47%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $869 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $56,493 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.25%. Last week, the average rate was 7.31%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.25% will pay $682 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.90%, compared to an average of 6.93% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.90%, a borrower would pay $893 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $455,582 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.