Today’s Refinance Rates: January 11, 2024—Rates Cool Off

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.28%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.43%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.14%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for January 11, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance slipped to 7.28% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.34%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.32%. This time last week, it was 7.37%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 7.28%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $684 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay about $146,268 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.14%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.20%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.16%. This time last week, it was 7.21%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.14% will cost $783 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $88,022 in total interest.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.43% compared to 6.41% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.43%. That compares to 6.40% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.43%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $867 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $56,098 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.20%. Last week, the average rate was 7.21%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.20% will pay $679 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.88%, on average, compared to the average of 6.90% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.88%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,692 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $454,530 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.