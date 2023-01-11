Today’s Refinance Rates: January 11, 2023—Current Refinance Rates Move Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 6.69%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.03%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.79%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.42%.

Refinance Rates for January 11, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.69%. That’s compared to 6.77% from last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,934 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.69%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $396,184. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.69% compared to 6.79% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.79% compared to 6.80% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.80%. That compares to 6.82% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.79%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,288 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $249,176 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.03% compared to 6.21% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.05%. That compares to 6.23% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.03%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,536 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $156,558 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.69%. One week ago, the average rate was 6.80%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 6.49%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.69% will pay $4,835 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.04%, compared to an average of 6.26% last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

At today’s rate of 6.04%, a borrower would pay $6,345 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $392,126 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.42%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 5.33% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.40%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.02% compared to 6.11% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.68%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

