Today’s Refinance Rates: January 10, 2023—Current Refinance Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance dropped today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.51%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 5.99%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.53%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.42%.

Refinance Rates for January 10, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance decreased to 6.51% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.82%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.44%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 6.52%. At this time last week, it was 6.83%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 6.51%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $1,898 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $300,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $383,344 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.53% compared to 6.90% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.54%. That compares to 6.92% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.53%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,242 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $238,085 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 5.99% compared to 6.22% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.02%. That compares to 6.24% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 5.99%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,530 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $155,391 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.49%. Last week, the average rate was 6.86%. The 52-week low is 6.49%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.49% will pay $4,736 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.00%, on average, compared to the average of 6.27% last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.00%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,329 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $389,207 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.42%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 5.33% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.38%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 5.90% compared to 6.19% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.68% and the 52-week low was 5.90%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

