Today’s Refinance Rates: February 8, 2023—Rates MostlyInch Down

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.72%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 5.95%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.70%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.32%.

Refinance Rates for February 8, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance decreased to 6.72% from yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 6.49%. The 52-week high is 6.97%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 6.73%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 6.72%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,940 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay approximately $398,334 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.70% compared to 6.42% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.72%. That compares to 6.43% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.70%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,272 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $245,324 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.95%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 5.84%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 5.97%. This time last week, it was 5.86%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.95% will cost $2,523 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $154,225 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.77%. Last week, the average rate was 6.53%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.77% will pay $4,874 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.05%, compared to an average of 5.94% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.05%, a borrower would pay $6,349 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $392,857 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.32%. That’s compared to the average rate at this time last week of 5.30%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.04% compared to 5.75% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.24%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

