Today’s Refinance Rates: February 27, 2023—Rates Continue To Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.21%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.39%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.20%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.52%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for February 27, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance rose to 7.21% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.02%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.44%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.23%. This time last week, it was 7.03%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $300,000 will pay $2,038 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at today’s interest rate of 7.21%. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $433,823.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.20% compared to 6.93% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.22%. That compares to 6.94% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.20%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,362 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $266,892 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.39%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.26%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.32%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.42%. Last week it was 6.29%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.39% will cost $2,595 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $167,139 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.27%. Last week, the average rate was 7.06%. The 52-week low is 4.08%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.27% will pay $5,127 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.44%, on average, compared to the average of 6.28% last week and the 52-week low of 3.31%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.44%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,509 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $421,547 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.52%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.90%. Last week, the average rate was 7.61%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.52% will pay $1,707 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.53% compared to 6.33% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 3.46%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.