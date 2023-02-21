Today’s Refinance Rates: February 21, 2023—Rates Mostly Remain Unchanged

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.01%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.27%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.94%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.44%.

Refinance Rates for February 21, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.01%. That’s compared to 6.86% from last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,998 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.01%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $419,252. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.02% compared to 6.87% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.94%. That’s compared to the average of 6.79% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.96% compared to 6.80% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.94%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,315 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $255,625 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.27%. That’s compared to the average of 6.14% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.30% versus 6.16% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.27%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,576 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $163,597 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.05%. Last week, the average rate was 6.91%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.05% will pay $5,015 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.29%, compared to an average of 6.21% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.29%, a borrower would pay $6,447 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $410,466 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.44%. That’s compared to the average rate at this time last week of 5.33%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.32% compared to 6.18% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.33%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

