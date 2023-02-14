Today’s Refinance Rates: February 14, 2023—Rates Mostly Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 6.86%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.14%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 6.79%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.33%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for February 14, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.86%. That’s compared to 6.75% from last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,968 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.86%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $408,401. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.87% compared to 6.76% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.79%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.75%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.80%. This time last week, it was 6.76%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.79% will cost $2,288 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $249,176 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.14%, higher than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 5.94%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.16%. This time last week, it was 5.97%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.14%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $2,554 per month in principal and interest per $300,000. You would pay around $159,777 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.91%. Last week, the average rate was 6.82%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.91% will pay $4,945 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.21%, compared to an average of 6.05% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.21%, a borrower would pay $6,414 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $404,580 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 5.33%. Last week, the average rate was 7.37%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.33% will pay $1,672 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.18% compared to 6.02% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.24%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid of private mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.