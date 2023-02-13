Today’s Refinance Rates: February 13, 2023—Rates Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.83%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.10%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.85%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.35%.

Refinance Rates for February 13, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 6.83%, compared to 6.59% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.84%, compared to 6.60% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 6.83%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,962 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $406,239.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.85%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.54%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.86%. This time last week, it was 6.55%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.85% will cost $2,299 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $251,751 in total interest.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage rose to 6.10%. Yesterday, it was 6.05%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.87%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.12%. Last week it was 5.89%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.10% will cost $2,548 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $158,605 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.89%. Last week, the average rate was 6.64%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.89% will pay $4,934 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.16%, compared to an average of 5.96% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.16%, a borrower would pay $6,394 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $400,909 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.35%. That’s compared to the average rate at this time last week of 5.30%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.18% compared to 5.77% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.24%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

