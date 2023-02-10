Today’s Refinance Rates: February 10, 2023—Rates Climb

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.77%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.05%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.76%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.33%.

Refinance Rates for February 10, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 6.77%, compared to 6.42% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.78%, compared to 6.43% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 6.77%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,950 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $401,922.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.76% compared to 6.35% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.78%. That compares to 6.36% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.76%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,283 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $247,890 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.05%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 5.63%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.07%. This time last week, it was 5.65%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.05% will cost $2,540 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $157,143 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.83%. Last week, the average rate was 6.43%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.83% will pay $4,904 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.12%, compared to an average of 5.65% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.12%, a borrower would pay $6,378 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $397,977 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.33%. That’s compared to the average rate at this time last week of 5.30%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.07% compared to 5.64% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.24%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

