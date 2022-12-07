Today’s Refinance Rates: December 7, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Increase

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.87%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.05%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.57%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.33%.

Refinance Rates for December 7, 2022

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.87%. That’s compared to 6.97% from last week and the 52-week low of 6.66%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,970 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.87%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $409,122. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.88% compared to 6.98% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.57%. That’s compared to the average of 6.75% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.59% compared to 6.76% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.57%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,249 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $239,784 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.05%. That’s compared to the average of 6.13% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.87%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.08% versus 6.15% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.05%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,540 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $157,143 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.89%. Last week, the average rate was 7.01%. The 52-week low is 6.67%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.89% will pay $4,934 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.05%, on average, compared to the average of 6.13% last week and the 52-week low of 5.88%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.05%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,349 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $392,857 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.33%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 4.94%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.38%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.17% compared to 6.10% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

