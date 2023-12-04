Today’s Refinance Rates: December 4, 2023—Rates Dip

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance decreased today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.64%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.77%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.39%.

Refinance Rates for December 4, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance dropped to 7.64% from yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.80%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.72%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 7.64%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $709 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay approximately $155,202 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.39% compared to 7.57% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.45%. That compares to 7.63% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.39%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $799 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $91,746 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.77%. That’s compared to the average of 7.01% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.76% versus 7.01% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.77%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $886 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $59,493 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.64%. Last week, the average rate was 7.83%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.64% will pay $709 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance fell to 7.26%. Last week, the average rate was 7.40%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.26% will pay $913 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $482,974 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Refinancing your mortgage can be worth it for reasons that include:

Lowering monthly payments. You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate.

You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate. Reducing your interest rate. Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall.

Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall. Ending annual service fees. FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees.

FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees. Switching to a fixed interest rate. You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs.

You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs. Borrowing your home equity. A cash-out refinance allows you to tap your home equity to consolidate high-interest debt and pay for personal expenses. The mortgage refinance interest rate can be lower than unsecured personal loans.

Lenders offer multiple mortgage refinance options to help you quickly compare your potential rate and monthly payment. Refinancing can also provide more repayment flexibility.Now isn’t a good time to refinance if you cannot get a smaller monthly payment or the closing costs offset the potential benefits of having a new rate and term.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

