Today’s Refinance Rates: December 29, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Climb

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.87%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.19%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.85%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.37%.

Refinance Rates for December 29, 2022

30-Year Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.87%. That’s compared to 6.63% from last week and the 52-week low of 6.50%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,970 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.87%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $409,122. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.88% compared to 6.64% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.85%. That’s compared to the average of 6.49% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.86% compared to 6.51% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.85%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,299 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $251,751 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.19%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.01%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.86%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.22%. Last week it was 6.04%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.19% will cost $2,562 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $161,244 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.92%. Last week, the average rate was 6.65%. The 52-week low is 6.51%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.92% will pay $4,950 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance rose to 6.26%. Last week, the average rate was 6.07%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.86%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.26% will pay $6,435 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $408,257 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.37%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 5.29% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.36%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.22% compared to 6.00% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

