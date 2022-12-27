Today’s Refinance Rates: December 27, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Aren’t Moving

Mortgage refinance rates remained unchanged today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.76%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.13%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.72%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.33%.

Refinance Rates for December 27, 2022

30-Year Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.76%. That’s compared to 6.63% from last week and the 52-week low of 6.50%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,948 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.76%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $401,204. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.77% compared to 6.64% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.72%. That’s compared to the average of 6.52% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.73% compared to 6.53% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.72%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,276 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $246,179 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.13%. That’s compared to the average of 5.96% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.15% versus 5.99% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.13%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,553 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $159,484 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.80%. Last week, the average rate was 6.66%. The 52-week low is 6.51%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.80% will pay $4,889 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.21%. Last week, the average rate was 5.99%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.86%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.21% will pay $6,414 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $404,580 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate dropped to 5.33% from 5.35% yesterday. The average rate was 5.38% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.51%%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.33% will pay $1,672 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.07% compared to 6.11% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

