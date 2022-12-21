Today’s Refinance Rates: December 21, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Advance Higher

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 6.71%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.00%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.61%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.36%.

Refinance Rates for December 21, 2022

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 6.71%, compared to 6.65% last week and the 52-week low of 6.50%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.72%, compared to 6.66% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 6.71%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,938 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $397,617.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.61% compared to 6.47% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.62%. That compares to 6.49% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.61%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,256 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $241,486 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.00%. That’s compared to the average of 5.96% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.02% versus 5.99% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.00%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,532 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $155,683 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.75%. Last week, the average rate was 6.69%. The 52-week low is 6.51%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.75% will pay $4,864 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance rose to 6.05%. Last week, the average rate was 5.98%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.86%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.05% will pay $6,349 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $392,857 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.36%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 5.29%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.38%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.15% compared to 6.08% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

