Today’s Refinance Rates: December 13, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.77%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.07%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.71%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.39%.

Refinance Rates for December 8, 2022

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 6.77%, compared to 6.83% last week and the 52-week low of 6.62%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.78%, compared to 6.84% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 6.77%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,950 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $401,922.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.71%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.61%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.72%. Last week, it was 6.62%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.71% will cost $2,274 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $245,751 in total interest.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.07% compared to 6.04% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.91%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.10%. That compares to 6.07% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.07%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,543 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $157,727 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.81%. Last week, the average rate was 6.86%. The 52-week low is 6.61%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.81% will pay $4,894 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.13%, compared to an average of 6.06% last week and the 52-week low of 5.88%.

At today’s rate of 6.13%, a borrower would pay $6,382 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $398,710 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.39%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 5.11%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.36%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.24% compared to 6.10% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

