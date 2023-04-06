Today’s Refinance Rates: April 6, 2023—Rates Fall

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.94%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.02%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.83%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.61%.

Refinance Rates for April 6, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.94%. That’s compared to 7.14% from last week and the 52-week low of 5.12%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,984 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.94%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $414,180. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.95% compared to 7.15% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.83%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.97%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.85%. One week ago, it was 6.99%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.83% will cost $2,295 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $250,892 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.02%. That’s compared to the average of 6.20% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.38%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.04% versus 6.23% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.02%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,535 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $156,266 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.99%. Last week, the average rate was 7.26%. The 52-week low is 5.06%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.99% will pay $4,985 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.01%, compared to an average of 6.30% last week and the 52-week low of 4.41%.

At today’s rate of 6.01%, a borrower would pay $6,333 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $389,936 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.61%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.24%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.57%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 5.98% compared to 6.16% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

