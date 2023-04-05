Today’s Refinance Rates: April 5, 2023—Rates Decline

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance slipped today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 6.96%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.06%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.89%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.58%.

Refinance Rates for April 5, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.96%. That’s compared to 7.14% from last week and the 52-week low of 5.12%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,988 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.96%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $415,628. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.98% compared to 7.16% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.89% compared to 7.01% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.91%. That compares to 7.03% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.89%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,306 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $253,471 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.06%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.21%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.38%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.09%. This time last week, it was 6.24%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.06%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $2,541 per month in principal and interest per $300,000. You would pay around $157,435 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.05%. Last week, the average rate was 7.26%. The 52-week low is 5.06%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.05% will pay $5,015 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.07%, compared to an average of 6.32% last week and the 52-week low of 4.41%.

At today’s rate of 6.07%, a borrower would pay $6,357 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $394,318 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.58%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.24%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.57%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 5.97% compared to 6.16% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

