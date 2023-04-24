Today’s Refinance Rates: April 24, 2023—Rates Fall

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.14%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.44%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.08%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.67%.

Refinance Rates for April 24, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.14%. That’s compared to 7.12% from last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,024 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.14%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $428,710. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.15% compared to 7.13% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.08% compared to 7.01% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.11%. That compares to 7.04% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.08%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,340 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $261,678 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.44% compared to 6.27% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.56%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.47%. That compares to 6.30% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.44%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,603 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $168,619 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.25%. Last week, the average rate was 7.25%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.25% will pay $5,116 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.55%, on average, compared to the average of 6.37% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.55%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,554 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $429,709 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.67%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.44% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.58%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.24% compared to 6.32% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

