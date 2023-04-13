Today’s Refinance Rates: April 13, 2023—Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance slipped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.05%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.27%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.96%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.59%.

Refinance Rates for April 13, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.05%. That’s compared to 6.94% from last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,006 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.05%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $422,157. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.06% compared to 6.95% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.96%. That’s compared to the average of 6.83% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.98% compared to 6.85% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.96%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,319 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $256,488 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.27%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.02%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.53%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.30%. This time last week, it was 6.04%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.27%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $2,576 per month in principal and interest per $300,000. You would pay around $163,597 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.15%. Last week, the average rate was 6.99%. The 52-week low is 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.15% will pay $5,066 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.36%, compared to an average of 6.01% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s rate of 6.36%, a borrower would pay $6,476 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $415,630 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.59%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.40% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.61%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.20% compared to 5.98% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

