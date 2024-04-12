Today’s Refinance Rates: April 12, 2024—Rates Move Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.67%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.88%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.56%.

Refinance Rates for April 12, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance rose to 7.67% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.44%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.69%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $711 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at today’s interest rate of 7.67%. You’d pay about $155,921 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.56% compared to 7.29% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.59%. That compares to 7.34% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.56%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $809 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $94,239 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage stayed at 6.88%. Yesterday, it was 6.88%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.57%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.91%. Last week it was 6.57%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.88%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $892 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $60,584 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.56%. Last week, the average rate was 7.48%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.56% will pay $703 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.06%, on average, compared to the average of 7.13% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.06%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,767 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $468,102 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Refinancing your mortgage can be worth it for reasons that include:

Lowering monthly payments. You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate.

You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate. Reducing your interest rate. Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall.

Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall. Ending annual service fees. FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees.

FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees. Switching to a fixed interest rate. You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs.

You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs. Borrowing your home equity. A cash-out refinance allows you to tap your home equity to consolidate high-interest debt and pay for personal expenses. The mortgage refinance interest rate can be lower than unsecured personal loans.

Lenders offer multiple mortgage refinance options to help you quickly compare your potential rate and monthly payment. Refinancing can also provide more repayment flexibility.

Now isn’t a good time to refinance if you cannot get a smaller monthly payment or the closing costs offset the potential benefits of having a new rate and term.

How To Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

