Today’s Refinance Rates: October 10, 2024—Rates Rise

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

Refinancing rates for a 30-year, fixed-mortgage are averaging 7.15%, according to Curinos. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.11%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 6.96%.

Refinance Rates for October 10, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.15%, compared to 6.85% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.17%, compared to 6.87% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.15%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $675 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $143,122.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.96%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.67%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.98%. One week ago, it was 6.70%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.96% will cost $773 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $85,424 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.11%. That’s compared to the average of 5.82% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.15% versus 5.85% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.11%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $850 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $53,005 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.99%. One week ago, the average rate was 6.77%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.99% will pay $664 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.28%. Last week, the average rate was 6.28%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.28% will pay $859 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $409,435 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid of private mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

