Today’s Refinance Rates: October 1, 2024—Rates Hold Steady

Refinance rates stayed flat today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.80%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 5.76%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.61%.

Refinance Rates for October 1, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance held at 6.80% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.75%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 6.82%. This time last week, it was 6.77%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 6.80%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $652 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay about $134,645 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.61%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.59%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.63%. Last week, it was 6.61%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.61% will cost $752 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $80,467 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 5.76% compared to 5.75% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.79%. That compares to 5.79% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 5.76%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $831 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $49,580 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.69%. Last week, the average rate was 6.81%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.69% will pay $644 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.31%. Last week, the average rate was 6.51%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.31% will pay $861 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $411,940 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How To Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

