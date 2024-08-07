Today’s Refinance Rates: August 7, 2024—Rates Advance Higher

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.21%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.16%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.81%.

Refinance Rates for August 7, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance increased to 7.21% from yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.38%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.23%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 7.21%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $679 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay about $144,486 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.81%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.13%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.83%. This time last week, it was 7.16%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.81% will cost $764 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $83,287 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage rose to 6.16%. Yesterday, it was 6.06%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.50%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.19%. Last week it was 6.53%.

With an interest rate of 6.16%, you would pay $853 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $53,484 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.01%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.30%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.01% will pay $666 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.95%. Last week, the average rate was 6.98%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.95% will pay $896 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $459,497 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Refinancing your mortgage can be worth it for reasons that include:

Lowering monthly payments. You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate.

You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate. Reducing your interest rate. Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall.

Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall. Ending annual service fees. FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees.

FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees. Switching to a fixed interest rate. You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs.

You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs. Borrowing your home equity. A cash-out refinance allows you to tap your home equity to consolidate high-interest debt and pay for personal expenses. The mortgage refinance interest rate can be lower than unsecured personal loans.

Lenders offer multiple mortgage refinance options to help you quickly compare your potential rate and monthly payment. Refinancing can also provide more repayment flexibility.

Now isn’t a good time to refinance if you cannot get a smaller monthly payment or the closing costs offset the potential benefits of having a new rate and term.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

