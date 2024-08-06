Today’s Refinance Rates: August 6, 2024—Rates Cool Off

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance dropped today.

Refinancing rates for a 30-year, fixed-mortgage are averaging 7.02%, according to Curinos. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.06%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 6.63%.

Refinance Rates for August 6, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.02%, compared to 7.34% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.04%, compared to 7.36% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.02%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $666 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $139,872.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.63%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.07%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.65%. This time last week, it was 7.10%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.63% will cost $753 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $80,751 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.06% compared to 6.47% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.09%. That compares to 6.50% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.06%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $847 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $52,459 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.97%. Last week, the average rate was 7.27%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.97% will pay $663 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.91%, compared to an average of 6.98% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.91%, a borrower would pay $894 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $456,259 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

Know When To Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

