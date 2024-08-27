Today’s Refinance Rates: August 27, 2024—Rates Decline

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.91%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.10%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.73%.

Refinance Rates for August 27, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance dropped to 6.91% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.07%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 6.93%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $659 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at the current interest rate of 6.91%. In total interest, you’d pay $137,337 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.73%. That’s compared to the average of 6.79% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.76% compared to 6.82% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.73%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $759 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $82,202 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.10% compared to 6.24% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.13%. That compares to 6.27% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.10%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $849 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $52,878 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.92%. Last week, the average rate was 7.06%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.92% will pay $660 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance remained unchanged at 6.66%. Last week, the average rate was 6.76%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.66% will pay $880 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $438,126 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

Know When To Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How To Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

