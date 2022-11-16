Today’s Refinance Rates: November 16, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Inch Down

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 6.97%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.21%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.80%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44%.

Refinance Rates for November 16, 2022

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 6.97%, compared to 7.28% last week and the 52-week low of 6.04%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.98%, compared to 7.29% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 6.97%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,990 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $416,352.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.80%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.31%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.82%. Last week, it was 7.32%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.80% will cost $2,290 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $249,604 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.21% compared to 6.48% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.22%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.23%. That compares to 6.51% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.21%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,566 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $161,832 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.97%. Last week, the average rate was 7.28%. The 52-week low is 6.04%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.97% will pay $4,975 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.16%, on average, compared to the average of 6.45% last week and the 52-week low of 5.19%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.16%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,394 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $400,909 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.44%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 4.44% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.48%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.19% compared to 6.44% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.24%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

