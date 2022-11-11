Today’s Refinance Rates: November 11, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance dropped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.91%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.26%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.71%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.51%.

Refinance Rates for November 11, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 6.91%, compared to 7.44% last week and the 52-week low of 5.96%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.92%, compared to 7.45% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 6.91%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,978 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $412,011.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.71%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.48%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.72%. One week ago, it was 7.49%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.71% will cost $2,274 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $245,751 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.26% compared to 6.56% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.19%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.28%. That compares to 6.59% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.26%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,574 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $163,303 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.88%. Last week, the average rate was 7.48%. The 52-week low is 5.95%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.88% will pay $4,929 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.21%, on average, compared to the average of 6.59% last week and the 52-week low of 5.15%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.21%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,414 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $404,580 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate rose to 5.51% from 5.50% yesterday. The average rate was 5.48% last week. Today’s rate is currently the 52-week high.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.51% will pay $1,705 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.04% compared to 6.68% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.12%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

