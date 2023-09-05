Today’s Personal Loan Rates: September 5, 2023—Rates Move Lower

Rates on personal loans declined last week, giving qualified borrowers a chance to pick up a fair interest rate and finance a project, purchase or even unexpected bills.

From August 28 to September 2, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.09% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s down 0.23% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose last week from 19.19% to 19.56%.

However, the actual rate you receive depends on your creditworthiness and what’s available through your preferred lender. Well-qualified borrowers may be able to find rates significantly lower than the average.

These rates are accurate as of August 28, 2023.

Once you actively start looking for a loan, it’s a good idea to get prequalified. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise idea of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

Lenders generally provide you with a list of options after you prequalify that includes loan rates, terms and limits. You can find the best loan for your circumstances by prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing loan offers.

However, prequalification doesn’t guarantee approval. Once you find an offer you like, you will still need to submit a formal application and provide additional documentation to the lender. When you apply, a lender will typically run a hard credit check, which will ding your credit score between one and five points.

Where To Get a Personal Loan

You can get personal loans through several institutions. Depending on the loan that you’re looking to borrow and your qualifications, one lender might be better than another. As you look for a personal loan, consider:

Credit unions: Best for those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements or existing members

Best for those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements or existing members Banks: Best for an in-person experience or if you want to keep all your banking under one institution

Best for an in-person experience or if you want to keep all your banking under one institution Online lenders: Best for online banking and flexible qualification requirements

Getting the Best Rates

Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

