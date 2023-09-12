Today’s Personal Loan Rates: September 11, 2023—Rates Fall By 0.55%

Rates on personal loans declined last week, giving qualified borrowers a chance to pick up a decent interest rate and finance a project, purchase or even unexpected bills.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace, the average interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.54% from September 4 to September 9. According to Credible.com, that’s a 0.55% drop from the previous week. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 0.22% last week to 19.78% from 19.56%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on a number of factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

These rates are accurate as of September 4, 2023.

How to Compare Personal Loan Rates

Start by looking for lenders that offer a prequalification process for personal loans. Lenders provide a range of rates online, not an exact rate based on your specific qualifications. Prequalifying provides a more accurate picture of the rate you’ll receive. During the prequalification process, lenders run a soft credit check, which has no impact on your credit score.

Lenders generally provide you with a list of options after you prequalify that includes loan rates, terms and limits. You can find the best loan for your circumstances by prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing loan offers.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

How to Get the Best Rates

Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

How to Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

Once you have an idea of your personal loan interest rate, you can calculate your monthly payments. You will need to enter your loan’s interest rate, amount and term. This will help you determine how much you’ll owe monthly and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of your loan.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 14.54%. You’d pay roughly $172 monthly and around $1,199 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $6,199 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

