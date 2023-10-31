Today’s Personal Loan Rates: October 31, 2023—Rates Are On The Rise

Personal loan rates rose last week. But you can still snag a reasonable rate, whether you’re looking to finance a home remodeling project, vehicle, unexpected bills or temporarily need to improve your cash flow.

From October 23 to October 28, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.95% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s up 0.70% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on five-year personal loans fell last week from 21.02% to 20.77%.

The most qualified borrowers generally receive the best rates. In fact, well-qualified borrowers may receive a rate that’s significantly lower than average. The rate you receive depends on various factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender.

These rates are accurate as of October 23, 2023.

Related: Best Personal Loans

Comparing Personal Loan Rates

Once you actively start looking for a loan, it’s a good idea to get prequalified. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise view of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

Lenders generally provide you with a list of options after you prequalify that includes loan rates, terms and limits. You can find the best loan for your circumstances by prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing loan offers.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

Related: 5 Personal Loan Requirements To Know Before Applying

Where To Get a Personal Loan

Personal loans are available through a variety of institutions, which should help you find a lender that meets your needs. Your creditworthiness and financing needs typically determine the best lender for you. You can get personal loans from:

Banks: Best for in-person banking or if you have an existing banking relationship

Best for in-person banking or if you have an existing banking relationship Credit unions: Best for existing credit union members or those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements

Best for existing credit union members or those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements Online lenders: Best for an online-only experience with flexible requirements

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.