Today’s Personal Loan Rates: November 6, 2023—Rates Move Lower Once Again

Rates on personal loans declined last week, giving qualified borrowers a chance to pick up a fair interest rate and finance a project, purchase or even unexpected bills.

From October 30 to November 4, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.97% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 16.01% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.02% last week to 20.75% from 20.77%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on several factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

These rates are accurate as of October 30, 2023.

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

The interest rate you receive on a personal loan is based on a number of factors. This includes your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

How to Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 15.97%. You’d pay around $176 monthly and around $1,326 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $6,326 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

