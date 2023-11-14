Today’s Personal Loan Rates: November 13, 2023—Rates Inch Down Again

Rates on personal loans declined last week, giving qualified borrowers a chance to pick up a fair interest rate and finance a project, purchase or even unexpected bills.

From November 6 to November 11, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.41% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s down 0.56% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose last week from 20.75% to 21.56%.

However, the actual rate you receive depends on your creditworthiness and what’s available through your preferred lender. Well-qualified borrowers may be able to find rates significantly lower than the average.

These rates are accurate as of November 13, 2023.

You can get started with the comparison process by prequalifying for a loan. Consider looking for lenders who offer prequalification online, which can make the process much more convenient. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise picture of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

Based on this information, the lender will give you a snapshot of the terms you could qualify for, including loan rates, terms and limits. You can prequalify at multiple lenders and compare the terms to find the best loan for your specific situation.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

Where To Get a Personal Loan

You can find a personal loan either online or in-person, depending on the institution. With varying lenders offering personal loans, you can find one that works best for you. Lenders offering personal loans include:

Banks: Best for in-person banking and opening a personal loan with your current bank

Best for in-person banking and opening a personal loan with your current bank Online lenders: Best for flexible qualification requirements and an online-only banking experience

Best for flexible qualification requirements and an online-only banking experience Credit unions: Best for those who meet a nearby credit union’s eligibility requirements or current members

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

