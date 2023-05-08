Today’s Personal Loan Rates: May 8, 2023—Rates Are On The Rise

Rates on personal loans jumped up last week. Yet, it’s still possible for highly qualified borrowers to pick up a reasonable interest rate on a personal loan. If you’re interested in financing a major purchase or project, it’s a good time to shop for a loan.

From May 1 to May 6, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.05% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s up 0.20% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose last week from 16.75% to 17.73%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on several factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

These rates are accurate as of May 1, 2023.

How to Compare Personal Loan Rates

If you’re out to get the best rate, be sure to look for lenders who offer a personal loan prequalification process. While many lenders post their rates online, this only gives you a range of what they offer, not an exact rate based on the qualifications you meet. However, when you prequalify for a personal loan, a lender will run a soft credit check to prescreen you, which has no impact on your credit score.

Lenders generally provide you with a list of options after you prequalify that includes loan rates, terms and limits. You can find the best loan for your circumstances by prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing loan offers.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

Estimate Your Personal Loan Payments

Once you have an idea of your personal loan interest rate, you can calculate your monthly payments. You will need to enter your loan’s interest rate, amount and term. This will help you determine how much you’ll owe monthly and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of your loan.

For example, let’s say you have a personal loan with a $5,000 loan amount, 14.05% fixed interest rate and a term of 36 months. The Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator shows your monthly payment would be around $171 and you’d pay about $1,156 in interest over the life of the loan. Overall, you would owe $6,156, which includes both principal and interest.

How to Get the Best Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

