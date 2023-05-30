Today’s Personal Loan Rates: May 30, 2023—Rates Move Higher

Rates on personal loans are inching up. But you can still snag a reasonable rate, whether you’re looking to finance a home remodeling project, vehicle, unexpected bills or temporarily need to improve your cash flow.

During the week of May 22, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.80% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 14.45% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 0.82% last week to 18.29% from 17.47%.

However, the actual rate you receive depends on your creditworthiness and what’s available through your preferred lender. Well-qualified borrowers may be able to find rates significantly lower than the average.

These rates are accurate as of May 22, 2023.

How to Get the Best Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

Calculate Monthly Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

For example, let’s say you get a $5,000 personal loan with a term of five years at a fixed interest rate of 18.29%. You’d pay around $128 monthly and around $2,665 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. Overall, you’d pay $7,665 in total, which includes both principal and interest.

