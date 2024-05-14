Today’s Personal Loan Rates: May 14, 2024—Rates Inch Down Again

Good news for borrowers. Last week, rates on personal loans inched down. So long as you’re a qualified borrower, you pick up a fair interest rate. For many, this means financing a major purchase or project is within reach.

From May 6 to May 11, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.43% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 15.10% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 0.02% last week to 18.87% from 18.85%.

Remember, well-qualified borrowers may receive rates significantly lower than average. The rate you’ll actually receive depends on various factors, like your creditworthiness and the loan you choose.

These rates are accurate as of May 13, 2024.

How To Compare Personal Loan Rates

If you’re out to get the best rate, be sure to look for lenders who offer a personal loan prequalification process. While many lenders post their rates online, this only gives you a range of what they offer, not an exact rate based on the qualifications you meet. However, when you prequalify for a personal loan, a lender will run a soft credit check to prescreen you, which has no impact on your credit score.

After you prequalify, the lender can provide you with a snapshot of your loan options. This snapshot generally includes loan rates, terms and limits. To find the best loan for your situation, consider prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing the terms.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

Where Can You Get a Personal Loan?

Personal loans are available through a variety of institutions, which should help you find a lender that meets your needs. Your creditworthiness and financing needs typically determine the best lender for you. You can get personal loans from:

Banks: Best for in-person banking or if you have an existing banking relationship

Best for in-person banking or if you have an existing banking relationship Credit unions: Best for existing credit union members or those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements

Best for existing credit union members or those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements Online lenders: Best for an online-only experience with flexible requirements

Getting the Best Rates

Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

