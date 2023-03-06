Today’s Personal Loan Rates: March 6, 2023—Rates Fall By 0.20%

Last week, rates on personal loans moved lower. So long as you’re a qualified borrower, you pick up a fair interest rate. For many, this means financing a major purchase or project is within reach.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace, the average interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 11.62% from February 27 to March 4. According to Credible.com, that’s a 0.20% drop from the previous week. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.91% last week to 15.17% from 16.08%.

Remember, well-qualified borrowers may receive rates significantly lower than average. The rate you’ll actually receive depends on numerous factors, like your creditworthiness and the loan you choose.

Related: Best Personal Loans

Comparing Personal Loan Rates

Once you actively start looking for a loan, it’s a good idea to get prequalified. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise idea of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

After you prequalify, the lender can provide you with a snapshot of your loan options. This snapshot generally includes loan rates, terms and limits. To find the best loan for your situation, consider prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing the terms.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

Related: 5 Personal Loan Requirements To Know Before Applying

How to Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

Once you have an idea of your personal loan interest rate, you can calculate your monthly payments. You will need to enter your loan’s interest rate, amount and term. This will help you determine how much you’ll owe monthly and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of your loan.

For example, let’s say you have a personal loan with a $5,000 loan amount, 11.62% fixed interest rate and a term of 36 months. The Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator shows your monthly payment would be around $165 and you’d pay approximately $946 in interest over the life of the loan. Overall, you would owe $5,946, which includes both principal and interest.

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

The interest rate your receive on a personal loan is based on a number of factors. This includes your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.