Today’s Personal Loan Rates: March 5, 2024—Rates Move Higher

Rates on personal loans are inching up. But you can still snag a reasonable rate, whether you’re looking to finance a home remodeling project, vehicle, unexpected bills or temporarily need to improve your cash flow.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace, the average interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.02% from February 26 to March 2. According to Credible.com, that’s a 0.05% increase from the previous week. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 1.00% last week to 22.15% from 21.15%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on a number of factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

These rates are accurate as of March 5, 2024.

How to Compare Personal Loan Rates

Once you actively start looking for a loan, it’s a good idea to get prequalified. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise idea of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

After you prequalify, the lender can provide you with a snapshot of your loan options. This snapshot generally includes loan rates, terms and limits. To find the best loan for your situation, consider prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing the terms.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score. Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 14.02%. You’d pay about $171 monthly and approximately $1,154 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $6,154 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

