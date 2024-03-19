Today’s Personal Loan Rates: March 19, 2024—Rates Increase By 0.31%

Personal loan rates rose last week. Still, if you’re in the market for a personal loan to finance a project, vehicle purchase, unexpected bills or to improve your cash flow, it’s possible to pick up a decent rate.

From March 11 to March 16, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.71% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 14.40% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 0.02% last week to 21.14% from 21.12%.

The most qualified borrowers generally receive the best rates. In fact, well-qualified borrowers may receive a rate that’s significantly lower than average. The rate you receive depends on several factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender.

These rates are accurate as of March 19, 2024.

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

The interest rate you receive on a personal loan is based on a number of factors. This includes your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

How to Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

Once you have an idea of your personal loan interest rate, you can calculate your monthly payments. You will need to enter your loan’s interest rate, amount and term. This will help you determine how much you’ll owe monthly and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of your loan.

For example, let’s say you get a $5,000 personal loan with a term of five years at a fixed interest rate of 21.14%. You’d pay roughly $136 monthly and about $3,140 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. Overall, you’d pay $8,140 in total, which includes both principal and interest.

